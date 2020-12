A teenager crashed his car into a power pole in North Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.

A TEENAGER crashed his car into a power pole in North Rockhampton just after 5pm on Sunday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teen was not injured and did not require treatment after the Moores Creek Rd crash.

It is understood the boy’s parents met him at the scene of the traffic incident.