Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Teen critical, five injured after Ipswich house fire

6th Jul 2020 7:16 AM | Updated: 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager is in a critical condition and five others have been rushed to hospital after a house fire in Ipswich early this morning.

Emergency services arrived at the residential property in Booval where six patients were treated, including two 14-year-olds.

"This morning emergency services were called to a residential fire in Booval, it was a house quite involved by the time services arrived," QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Gavin Fuller said.

"Two of them were 14-year-old males, one had received burns to his arms, hands, face and potential airway burns, he was transported in a critical condition to Queensland Children's Hospital."

The second 14-year-old boy was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with smoke inhalation and a hand injury.

"QAS had four Bravo units on scene, as well as two critical care paramedics, the high acuity unit came out as well as the scene supervisor," Mr Fuller said.

"I believe it was fairly much contained to the back area of the house, which was the main part where the majority of the people in the residence were sleeping."

Four other patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital.

breaking editors picks house fire ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        premium_icon Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        Property The heritage-listed former drill hall was listed for sale earlier this year.

        Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        premium_icon Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        Whats On Delve into history, meet some furry friends or take in stunning views.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        Letters to the Editor See our letters to the editor, texts and Harry’s cartoon here

        BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        premium_icon BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        Technology Columnist Bruce Kerr discusses emails, their use and associated security.