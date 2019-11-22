Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being diagnosed with meningococcal B strain.
Health

Teenager with meningococcal fights to survive

22nd Nov 2019 4:43 PM

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after contracting a B-strain of meningococcal.

The 17-year-old from Adelaide is being treated in hospital while nine people who had contact with him have been prescribed precautionary antibiotics.

There have been 27 cases of invasive meningococcal this year compared with 30 at the same time last year.

Of the 27 cases, 19 have been B strain, four Y strain and four W strain.

The teenage boy's case has not been linked to any other outbreaks or incidents.

disease health hospital meningococcal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Plenty of smiles at Rocky's Christmas Parade

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Plenty of smiles at Rocky's Christmas Parade

        News Were you photographed at the 2019 Christmas Parade?

        Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

        premium_icon Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens turns 150 this month

        News Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens hits milestone

        ‘The amount of damage you have done to this community is enormous’

        premium_icon ‘The amount of damage you have done to this community is...

        News All members of the Central Queensland’s biggest drug ring are now behind bars.

        UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police release CCTV footage of FoodWorks robbery

        News WATCH: The alleged offender jumped the counter, armed with a screwdriver, and...