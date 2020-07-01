Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
News

Teen dies after being hit by school bus

1st Jul 2020 6:34 PM

A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to South Street, Ulladulla, following reports a child had been hit by a bus outside a school, NSW Police said.

The girl, who is a student of the school, died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from south coast Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

The bus driver was breath tested at the scene, returning a negative result. They will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Diversions are currently in place and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Originally published as Teen dies after being hit by school bus

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Teenage boy trampled by horse

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teenage boy trampled by horse

        Breaking The incident occurred on a property outside of Rockhampton.

        • 1st Jul 2020 6:11 PM
        Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        premium_icon Calls for new CQ coal player to stick to its word

        Business ‘The company can’t have it both ways’: Global insurer to back CQ coal despite...

        • 1st Jul 2020 6:00 PM
        Revised energy costs to impact CQ residents

        premium_icon Revised energy costs to impact CQ residents

        Lifestyle Palaszczuk announces changes for regional households and businesses.

        Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

        premium_icon Major CQ water project is ‘go, go, go’

        News Natural Resources Minister is delighted to see the progress paving the way for CQ’s...