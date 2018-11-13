Menu
Teenager Laoa Faafua died in hospital 10 months after a train assault.
Crime

Teen dies after train assault

by Shireen Khalil
13th Nov 2018 2:10 PM

Laoa Faafua was on his way home from a night out when he got punched in the head by a stranger on a Perth train 10 months ago.

The teenager has been in intensive care ever since.

He was making small improvements, moving his fingers and speaking again, but yesterday his body gave up after a massive bleed on his brain.

His heartbroken brother Mose Faafua told Seven News from day one up until his last breathe, he was still fighting.

 

Laoa was on his way home from a night out when the accident occurred in January.
A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to the assault.
"He had just had enough. He is having a rest now. He's in a good place," Mr Faafua said.

A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to the assault. He is due to be sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm in two weeks.

Mr Faafua told Seven News his distraught family want the charge upgraded.

 

Laoa’s heartbroken family want the offender’s charge upgraded.
Laoa was an aspiring rugby player. His club has helped Laoa’s family’s, paying for his medical bills.
"He can just walk around and eat and drink and do what he wants to do while my brother was suffering," a tearful Mr Faafua said.

"We're going to miss him, but we'll never forget him."

Mr Faafua's family wanted to thank his rugby club for paying his medical bills.

