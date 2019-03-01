Teen drama star Chai Hansen heads impressive CapriCon list

Chai Hansen from The 100 is one of the stars coming to CapriCon in April.

THOUSANDS of people entering the world of their favourite pop culture characters at CapriCon will be in for an impressive line-up of guest stars, including actor Chai Hansen from The 100.

In one of the only regional pop culture conventions in Australia, over 10,000 people are expected at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday, April 6.

The one-day event will feature nationally recognised authors, international film and television celebrities, an indoor cinema, cosplay celebrities and competitions, gaming central village with virtual reality, more than 80 trade sites, an anime and manga art exhibition, steampunk activities, pro wrestling, a zombie run and a medieval village.

This event is not without food and entertainment, with the regional foodie mecca "CQ Eat Fest" to host at the showgrounds throughout the event.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal the stars who'll be taking part.

While event organisers weren't able to snag Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. (this year), the celebrity line up is impressive to say the least.

Chai Hansen (Actor ): You may know him as Ilian in The 100, Jordan from Shadowhunters or Monkey in the 2018 Monkey Magic remake, New Legends of Monkey, but the real man behind the characters is the one and only Chai Hansen. After migrating to Australia from Thailand at the age of 7, Chai went from success of the track and field to dancing, until landing a leading role in the International Netflix series Mako Mermaids. Chai's talents and skill has led him to major roles in international TV shows and most recently playing Noah Reeves in the 2019 fantasy drama TV series We Were Tomorrow which premieres in May.

Nathan Jones (WWE wrestler/Actor): Every hero needs an epic villain to fight and at a towering 210cm tall and 160kg, Nathan Jones fits the bill! He has thrown swords and spears with Brad Pitt in blockbuster Troy, wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin as Petr in The Condemned, and fought Charlize Theron in post-apocalyptic wasteland as Rictus Erectus in Oscar winning Mad Max- Fury Road. Before venturing into acting, Nathan won Australian and World Strongman competitions, is a legend on the powerlifting and wrestling circuits. He was a WWE wrestler and a WWA World Champion.

Jay Laga'aia (Actor /Children's Entertainer): Star Wars, Home and Away, Play School, Xena, Jay's Jungle, Larry the Lawnmower, The Lion King musical and Fighting Season are just some of the internationally known movies, TV shows and musicals where our guest Jay Laga'aia has played a starring role.

Kate Forsyth (Author): After writing her first novel at aged seven, Kate has now sold more than a million books worldwide and made writing her career. Kate's books for children and young adults include the Vasilisa the Wise & Other Tales of Brave Young Women collection, The Impossible Quest, The Puzzle Ring and her award winning fantasy fiction 'Bitter Greens'.

HenchWench and Scrap Shop Props (Cosplay superstars): Between this cosplaying, prop building power couple, HenchWench and Scrap Shop Props have worked on The Lord of the Rings, with Blizzard Entertainment and won multiple national Cosplay Championships.

Despite the fact that thousands are expected to visit from as far afield as Emerald, Mackay and Gladstone, event organisers said they never expected to cement Rockhampton as the regional pop culture capital of Queensland.

In 2016 in an effort to bring more exciting events for regional Queenslanders during Youth Week, the Rockhampton Regional Libraries hosted a Comic-Con / Supanova'esk event where 750 people attended.

This first 'CapriCon' uncovered a mass following of pop culture enthusiasts within the region and, following the event, the library realised there was a great appetite out there to sustain.

By 2018, Southside Library was bursting at the seams with over 8500 people enjoying free activities, community groups games, pop up shops and mingling with celebrities John Jarrett, Jay Laga'aia, Matt Doran and Traci Harding.

This unexpected and growing popularity has led Rockhampton Regional Council to take the event to the next level by expanding its footprint at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this year.

CapriCon is an all ages, all abilities event which will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, Saturday 6 April from 10am to 8pm.

The event is proudly hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council, Rockhampton Regional Libraries and has proudly received funding through State Libraries.