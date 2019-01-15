Teen driver 'over the moon' about latest speedway success

Rockhampton's Braith Hogan on track in the race for the Australian junior speedway title at the weekend.

Rockhampton's Braith Hogan on track in the race for the Australian junior speedway title at the weekend. MR CLICK

SPEEDWAY: Braith Hogan is still on a high after recording the biggest achievement of his racing career at the weekend.

The Rockhampton driver finished second in the Australian junior title after a stellar performance on the track in Maryborough.

The result comes just a week after the 16-year-old was second at the Queensland titles.

Hogan made a brilliant start to his national title campaign, winning the opening three heats on Saturday night.

He was fourth in the final heat to qualify second in Sunday night's A-main.

He started behind reigning national champion Ardie Jonic, from Ipswich, and produced another strong showing to secure the podium finish.

"I had never qualified that high up for an A-main so I was feeling really nervous but also excited because I was fully confident in what the car could do,” Hogan said.

PODIUM FINISH: Rockhampton's Braith Hogan scored an impressive second placing in the Australian junior speedway title in Maryborough at the weekend. MR CLICK

"Off the start I tried to go around the outside but there was not a lot of room up there.

"I then slotted in behind him (Ardie Jonic) and stayed there for the whole race.

"I decided I would rather hold my position and secure it and that's how it worked out.”

Hogan said it felt fantastic to cross the finish line in second.

"I was very, very tired and my arms were very sore but I was over the moon,” he said.

"It was a great result after coming fifth last year and it's the first time in an Australian title that I've won three heats.”

Hogan, who has been racing since he was 12, hopes to be back in action again this weekend in the Bundaberg junior series.

He has one more season in the junior division and wants to make it a memorable one.

"My ultimate goal is to do better than I did the previous year so I'd really like to go one better in the national title next time,” he said.

Hogan said he could not have achieved what he has without the support of his family, and the backing of his sponsors Pedders Rockhampton, Bridge Street Tyre and Mechanical, AA Signs and Rockhampton Cheap As Is Cars.