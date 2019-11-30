Teen drug dealer told he is ‘skating on thin ice’

A YOUNG “go-between” druggie helped assault two men after they called him and his associate “crack heads” in a group chat on social media.

Trae Charles Passmore, 19, pleaded guilty to 12 charges in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday.

The charges were eight counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing a dangerous drug, one count of possessing anything used to supply a dangerous drug, one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm while armed and in company, and one count of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in company.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said Passmore was 18 years old at the time of the drug offending, which took place for seven weeks between late December 2017 and February 9, 2018.

Ms Baker said police executed a search warrant on March 22, 2018, which resulted in Passmore being caught red-handed with a ‘tab’ of LSD and a mobile phone used in connection of the supply of dangerous drugs.

Text messages on the phone revealed Passmore acted as a “go-between” with his drug supplier and people wanting drugs on eight different occasions during the seven-week period.

The drugs Passmore helped distribute were primarily methamphetamine, and on one occasion MDMA. The amounts ranged from single points up to one gram.

While on bail for the drug offending, Passmore was also involved in the assault of two young men on June 2, 2018.

Passmore and an associate took offence to being called “crack heads” in a group chat on social media.

The pair went to the carpark of a retail complex in North Rockhampton, and Passmore’s associate attacked the first victim with a baseball bat, causing a laceration to his face which needed stitches. The associate then turned his attention to the second victim and punched him in the face, causing his lip to bleed.

During the assault, Passmore merely acted as back-up, intimidating the two victims from the sidelines. He threatened to hit one with the crowbar and smash the other’s car, however, he did not cause any injuries or assault either of the victims directly.

Passmore and his associate then fled the scene.

Ms Baker said she was provided with a drug screen the day before, which returned positive for methamphetamine.

She submitted Passmore needed supervision which could be provided by parole.

“Parole can provide this young man with the framework to help address his drug problem but also have that deterring element,” she said.

Passmore was supported in court by his girlfriend and her mother.

Barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Passmore left home when he was aged 15 because he did not like his mother’s new partner and started using methamphetamine around this time.

Mr Lo Monaco said Passmore had never touched cannabis and managed to stay away from methamphetamine for the past seven months. However, when speaking of his positive drug screen, he said the 19-year-old told him he had taken the drug a few times in the past several months.

“He has made some significant steps towards rehabilitation,” he said.

“He hasn’t gone all the way yet, but he is going in the right direction.”

Mr Lo Monaco said Passmore suffers from severe social anxiety and was taking methamphetamine because it made him less anxious. He was using about one point a day during the time of the assault.

He said Passmore wants to get on with his life and stay out of trouble.

“He wants to see the psychologist to relieve these anxiety problems he has,” he said.

“He has cut ties with his co-offender and has very limited remaining association with the drug world.

“He doesn’t want to go back there.”

Mr Lo Monaco submitted that his client serve no actual time in custody, saying it would be more constructive to allow him to get on with his ­rehabilitation.

Judge Vicki Loury told Passmore he must realise he had a serious drug problem.

“The reason you are here today is because you have a drug problem” Judge Loury said.

“The reason why you have offended is because you have a drug problem,.

“Until you realise you have a drug problem, you are at risk of continuing to offend and if you come before these courts you are going to go to jail.

“You are now skating on very thin ice.”

Passmore was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.