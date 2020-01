Paramedics were called to a crash at Marcoola this morning.

PARAMEDICS rushed to a crash at Marcoola this morning where a teenager crashed his car into a pole.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were called to Keith Royal Dr, Marcoola about 9.20am to reports of the single-car crash.

An 18-year-old man escaped the car without injury.

He was assessed by paramedics but declined being taken to hospital.