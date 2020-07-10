Menu
Bailey Glenn Lee, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3 to possessing drug utensils.
Crime

Teen escapes crash, police find drug items inside his bag

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
10th Jul 2020 10:19 AM
A TEENAGER wasn’t expecting to be charged with possessing drug utensils after being involved in a car crash earlier this year.

Bailey Glenn Lee, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 3.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 3pm on March 30, Lee was involved in a traffic crash.

Mr Schoeman said a witness saw Lee and a female run from the vehicle immediately after the crash with backpacks, “appearing to flee the scene”.

He said Lee had ran across the road, where he was treated by paramedics.

Police spoke with Lee and asked if he would voluntarily allow police to search his backpack. He refused and was detained for a search.

Lee told police there was a grinder in his backpack. Police found the grinder, which had traces of green leafy material inside, believed to be cannabis.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client’s car was smoking so they grabbed their belongings because they didn’t know if the car was going to catch fire.

“He ran to the other side of the road and laid down because he was injured and was then treated by QAS,” Mr Cagney said.

Lee was ordered to a good behaviour bond for three months with a $300 recognisance. No criminal conviction was recorded.

