Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
Emergency crews have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a rocky cliff.
News

Teenager falls 20 metres from rocky cliff

by Emily Halloran
25th Jun 2020 6:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rescued a teenager after she fell 20m from a "rocky cliff" in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and paramedics were called to a location at Cedar Creek Falls in Mount Tamborine shortly after 4.10pm.

It is understood a girl in her teens had plummeted 20m from what emergency workers described as a "rocky" cliff near the main waterfall.

Emergency crews used ropelines to get her out.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with limb injuries.

Originally published as Teen falls 20m from 'rocky cliff'

rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourists swarm to popular Rocky spot as restrictions ease

        premium_icon Tourists swarm to popular Rocky spot as restrictions ease

        Lifestyle Some communities sheltered van and motorhome travellers stranded by Covid-19 travel restrictions “with open arms” whereas others reacted more fearfully.

        • 25th Jun 2020 6:41 PM
        Father’s grief: ‘Death trap’ intersection needs upgrade

        premium_icon Father’s grief: ‘Death trap’ intersection...

        News Is this the most dangerous intersection in the region?

        • 25th Jun 2020 6:32 PM
        Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        premium_icon Elderly man flown to hospital after quad rollover

        Breaking The patient was treated by the on board medical team for minor cuts and abrasions...

        Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        premium_icon Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

        Council News Report looks at the costs and sole supplier agreements of the equipment