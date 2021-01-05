Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
A teenager has been found lying in a Sydney street overnight with critical injuries as police launch an investigation into what happened.
Crime

Teen found with horror head injuries

by Evin Priest
5th Jan 2021 7:13 AM

Police are searching for answers after finding a teenage boy with critical injuries lying in a residential street in Sydney's Hills District overnight.

Just before 10.30pm last night, emergency services were called to Perseus Circuit at Kellyville following the discovery of a 16-year-old boy suffering head injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before rushing him to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command established a crime scene to investigate what happened.

Officers are continuing their inquiries to try and determine what caused the teenager's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Castle Hill Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Teen found with horror head injuries

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        Premium Content Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        News Central Queensland’s rugby union fraternity is mourning the passing of legendary figure Geoff Barton OAM.

        Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

        Premium Content Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

        News The victim has suffered a facial injury

        • 5th Jan 2021 7:32 AM
        Driver “with her hair in a bun” flees after Maccas run

        Premium Content Driver “with her hair in a bun” flees after Maccas run

        News The blue-black luxury vehicle last spotted doing a highway U-turn back toward...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.