Teen gangs' warning during brazen Rocky crime

WHILE walking the dark laneway of Rockhampton's CBD on Sunday morning, a 49-year-old woman was brazenly robbed.

A group of five to six males approached the woman and said "we are going to rob you”.

While they were polite, the robbers "snatched” the woman's handbag and "fled down the laneway”.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 2.40am on Sunday morning in the East St laneway, between Fitzroy and Denham streets.

Rockhampton CIB Senior Sergeant Detective Scott Ingram said it was very scary for the woman.

"Just the sheer numbers of robbers and to be told you are going to be robbed,” he said.

Sgt Ingram said the handbag contained cash, mobile phones and transaction cards.

The incident is under investigation as police review CCTV footage from business.

"The robbers were all believed to be under the age of 18 however we don't have a description as yet,” Sgt Ingram said.

Police are advising to comply with robbers and do what they say if you find yourself in a robbery situation.

"We would advise to comply for your personal safety, it is far more valuable that what your handbag may contain,” Sgt Ingram said.

"It's another instance about being smart as well, given the time of morning, if you can have someone walk with you or pick you up closer.”

Sunday's robbery is believed to be a single incident.

"That is the is the only one that has come to my attention that has been reported,” Sgt Ingram said.