Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen gangs' warning during brazen Rocky crime

A group of teenagers robbed a woman down a dark alleyway.
A group of teenagers robbed a woman down a dark alleyway. Nicholas Falconer/FILE
vanessa jarrett
by

WHILE walking the dark laneway of Rockhampton's CBD on Sunday morning, a 49-year-old woman was brazenly robbed.

A group of five to six males approached the woman and said "we are going to rob you”.

While they were polite, the robbers "snatched” the woman's handbag and "fled down the laneway”.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 2.40am on Sunday morning in the East St laneway, between Fitzroy and Denham streets.

Rockhampton CIB Senior Sergeant Detective Scott Ingram said it was very scary for the woman.

"Just the sheer numbers of robbers and to be told you are going to be robbed,” he said.

Sgt Ingram said the handbag contained cash, mobile phones and transaction cards.

The incident is under investigation as police review CCTV footage from business.

"The robbers were all believed to be under the age of 18 however we don't have a description as yet,” Sgt Ingram said.

Police are advising to comply with robbers and do what they say if you find yourself in a robbery situation.

"We would advise to comply for your personal safety, it is far more valuable that what your handbag may contain,” Sgt Ingram said.

"It's another instance about being smart as well, given the time of morning, if you can have someone walk with you or pick you up closer.”

Sunday's robbery is believed to be a single incident.

"That is the is the only one that has come to my attention that has been reported,” Sgt Ingram said.

Topics:  east st mall east street robbery rockhampton crime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Nite Life photos: 'Tis the season to party, CQ

Nite Life photos: 'Tis the season to party, CQ

FESTIVE season has well-and-truly kicked off

$30,000 for personalised plates? Tell him he's dreamin'

Gracemere man Chase Ferguson has slapped a $30,000 price tag on this set of personalised plates.

Would you pay $30K for these plates? Or does he have 'no idea'

UPDATE: Teen arrested over $50,000-plus Rocky jewel heist

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

CRIME MAP: Cops say this quiet suburb has become a target

Carols by the Beach draws record crowd

As night came on the Yeppoon Foreshore was flooded with thousands of people attending the Carols by the Beach

Over 4000 people brought Christmas spirit at Carols by the Beach.

Local Partners