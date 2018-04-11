Teen girl airlifted to hospital after CQ motorbike accident
A TEENAGE girl was airlifted to hospital yesterday after flipping her motorbike on a property near Mt Larcom.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to an accident around 10am Wednesday morning where a 14-year-old girl came off her bike.
The teenager was reportedly riding on the family property when she rode down a large ditch and subsequently flipped the bike.
Paramedics suspected the teen fractured both her wrists in the accident.
The patient was treated on scene for possible fractures by the on-board doctor and Critical Care Paramedic before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital.