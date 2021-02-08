Teen girl in hospital after alleged assault at high school

Toolooa High School and looking West to Toolooa. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2 drone

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after an alleged assault at a high school in the Gladstone region on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a girl had been hit and kicked at a school on Philip Street.

The reports suggested the girl, who was the victim of an alleged assault, suffered a facial injury and a twisted ankle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a school on Philip Street at 1.46pm after reports a student had been injured.

“Paramedics transported one patient in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

A Department of Education spokesman said the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to

attend after a student was injured in a playground incident.

“The school is investigating the incident and will apply disciplinary consequences in line with

Student Code of Conduct,” the spokesman said.

“For student privacy reasons, no further details can be provided.

“Counselling and guidance support is being provided to any students affected by the incident.

“Toolooa State High School will continue to work diligently to promote a safe and respectful

learning environment for everyone in their school community.”

The spokesman said Toolooa State High School was committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of staff or students is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority,” the spokesman said.

“Violence in any form is not tolerated in Queensland state schools.”

