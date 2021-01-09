Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenage girl has been injured at a surf life saving carnival at Tugan. Picture: File/AAP
A teenage girl has been injured at a surf life saving carnival at Tugan. Picture: File/AAP
News

Teen girl injured in rough conditions at surf carnival

by Jeremy Pierce
9th Jan 2021 2:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after suffering spinal injuries in rough seas at a surf life saving carnival on the Gold Coast.

The girl was competing in an event at Tugun surf life saving club when she suffered spinal injuries in treacherous surf.

She was stretchered off the beach by paramedics and transported to a waiting ambulance.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Teen girl injured in rough conditions at surf carnival

More Stories

emergency injuries rough surf water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        News PICTURES: Wanted on a warrant, a man has fled police.

        Paramedics rush to Park Avenue infant.

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to Park Avenue infant.

        News There are reports the baby is choking.

        OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        Premium Content OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        News Reflections on living in CQ and an eventful four years of covering major events and...