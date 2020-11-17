Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen girls bash grandma as kids watch on

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Nov 2020 7:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A grandmother has been bashed by two teenage girls in front of her three grandchildren.

Police have charged two teenagers with serious assault following the incident at Long Tan Pool in Heatley on Saturday.

It will be alleged the 65-year-old grandmother was attempting to put her three grandchildren into her car after a visit to the pool when she was approached by two girls about 3.15pm.

After an exchange of words, it will be alleged the two girls began assaulting the grandmother.

The woman's grandson, 10, and a female lifeguard, 17, tried to intervene and were also assaulted.

People nearby came to assist and the two girls fled off in the direction of Finnerty St.

A 14-year-old Oonoonba girl and a 13-year-old Cranbrook girl have each been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts each of common assault.

The girls are expected to appear in the Townsville Children's Court.

Originally published as Teen girls bash grandma as kids watch on

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTO GALLERY: Fans rush to Country on Keppel

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Fans rush to Country on Keppel

        Music More than 400 people attend the music festival at Great Keppel Island Hideaway.

        FULL LIST: Rocky’s worst streets for vehicle theft revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Rocky’s worst streets for vehicle theft revealed

        Crime New data reveals which parts of the region are struggling with increasing rates of...

        Gracemere mum’s new business helps others learn technology

        Premium Content Gracemere mum’s new business helps others learn technology

        Technology ‘I have had people cry just at the thought of having to learn a new device … People...

        REVEALED: What’s happening at the old Post Office building

        Premium Content REVEALED: What’s happening at the old Post Office building

        Property The iconic sandstone building was placed on the Queensland Heritage Register in...