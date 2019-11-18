Teen girl’s idea lands on Livingstone table

Yeppoon 14-year-old Jessica Burford would like Livingstone Shire Council to look at the possibility of converting the local basketball arena into a multi-use facility that includes a skating rink.

Yeppoon 14-year-old Jessica Burford would like Livingstone Shire Council to look at the possibility of converting the local basketball arena into a multi-use facility that includes a skating rink.

A WRITTEN deputation outlining why Livingstone needs a roller-skating rink will be tabled at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The brainchild of the proposal is 14-year-old Yeppoon girl Jessica Burford.

In her deputation, Jessica says while the council has worked very hard and put a lot of ratepayer funds into providing recreational facilities for the community, there is a void for children aged eight to 17 that could be filled by the construction of a roller-skating rink.

“Social media is constantly alerting the community to youths wandering the streets, breaking into houses and cars and being generally disruptive and on the look out for something to do with their times,” Jessica wrote.

“A roller-skating rink would encourage more active lifestyles for kids and provide somewhere for teens to feel welcome as opposed to just walking the streets looking for trouble.”

Jessica said that Gympie “saw the future” by opening a new skating rink last December after some progressive research into community needs and future trends and reported youth crime had reduced as a result.