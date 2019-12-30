Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

court news ipswich court north booval police teen stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        premium_icon Neighbourhood fence fight ends with mother stealing odd item

        Crime Kandice Renee Roberts fronts court over bizarre theft following dispute related to construction of fence impacting neighbour's property.

        Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        premium_icon Payday for NSW fireys while QLD bogs down in talks

        Rural The Queensland Government must request the funding from the Federal Government but...

        ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        premium_icon ‘Stirring up trouble’: PM, Premier in volunteer fire stoush

        Politics Premier denies rejecting Scott Morrison's offer of fire funding.

        Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        premium_icon Landry’s landmark 2019 will be one to remember

        News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on an exciting year delivering for the...