Teen handed $1500 fine after smashing strangers car

LACHLAN Dyball-Mclellan, 19, used his hands and a rock to smash a stranger’s car parked outside a Depot Hill address after he was involved in a verbal argument with someone else.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29 to one count of wilful damage.

The court heard he was intoxicated at the time.

He was also subjected to a probation order at the time.

Dyball-Mclellan was ordered to 75 hours community service, pay $1200 restitution and a conviction was recorded.