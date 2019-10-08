Menu
Legal office of lawyers, justice and law concept : Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.
News

Teen handed $1500 fine after smashing strangers car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 8:00 AM
LACHLAN Dyball-Mclellan, 19, used his hands and a rock to smash a stranger’s car parked outside a Depot Hill address after he was involved in a verbal argument with someone else.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29 to one count of wilful damage.

The court heard he was intoxicated at the time.

He was also subjected to a probation order at the time.

Dyball-Mclellan was ordered to 75 hours community service, pay $1200 restitution and a conviction was recorded.

