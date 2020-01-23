Teen held knives to mother’s throat

Police arrived at a home in Yeppoon to find a teen holding knives to his mum’s throat.

A YEPPOON teenager who held large knives to his mum’s throat before a violent struggle with police was at the time suffering a psychotic reaction to cannabis.

That’s what Yeppoon Magistrates Court was told on Thursday after the 18 year old pleaded guilty to offences including serious assault of a police officer and obstructing police.

The young man cried throughout the court proceedings as his parents sat in the public gallery in support.

The court heard the teen had never been in trouble with police before, nor had he ever been in trouble at school or with his parents.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said after police arrived at a home on December 21, they saw the teen “holding his mother with one arm and had large knives in the other hand.”

He said the teen was “holding them (knives) to the mother’s throat.”

A police officer directed the teen to drop the knives but he failed to do so for “a couple of minutes.”

Then teen then retreated and threw the knives over a balcony.

Police attempts to restrain the teen were met with violence and struggles.

“The defendant kicked and punched and wrestled with police as they attempted to restrain him,” Snr Constable Janes said.

A police officer suffered a broken rib during the incident and in court the prosecution sought compensation.

The teen’s lawyer Cam Schroder said his client had fallen into bad company and began experimenting with cannabis.

“He was under a lot of ­pressure with exams, his father in hospital, problems with his girlfriend being away...and on the 21st of December he suffered a psychotic reaction to the marijuana,” Mr Schroder said.

“He’s been seeing a psychologist. He’s enrolled in university to study.

A psychiatric report and references were tendered.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted that the teen had been “completely remorseful” for his conduct before placing him on eight months’ probation with conditions.

He was also ordered to pay $750 compensation.