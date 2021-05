Police and ambulance responded to a crash on a major Central Queensland road after the driver swerved to avoid a kangaroo.

Police and ambulance responded to a crash on a major Central Queensland road after the driver swerved to avoid a kangaroo.

A teenager has been hospitalised after a crash on Yeppoon Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, the boy in his late teens suffered facial injuries following the single-vehicle crash at Bondoola at 4.14am, May 22.

He crashed into a street sign after trying to avoid a kangaroo on the road, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

The teen was taken to the Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.