A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital following a serious reaction to chroming moments after she allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag.
Crime

Teen hospitalised in chroming incident after handbag theft

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 12:18 PM
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital following a serious reaction to chroming at Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast.

The girl is in a stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital after the chroming incident.

Media reported the teen attempted to rob a woman of her handbag moments earlier.

Emergency services were called to Marine Parade, Southport around 9.45am to attend to the teen following a serious reaction to an aerosol.

Police were called to the same incident 10 minutes earlier, however, it was for community assistance and not responding to a reported crime.

Issues surrounding chroming typically involve children - usually in their teens but sometimes younger - deliberately inhaling a volatile substance such as deodorant.

It has caused five deaths in Queensland in recent years and the toxins inhaled have the ability to dissolve brain tissue, leading to lasting brain damage.

Queensland hospitals have seen a 32 per cent explosion in patients being treated for the deadly fad.

chroming crime theft

