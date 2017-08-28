Teen impaled by bike rushed to hospital

5.15PM: A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital with a leg wound after being impaled on the bike he was riding.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the 13-year-old boy fell from the bike and his leg was impaled by the gear lever.

The spokesperson said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to but away the bicycle and the gear lever was left in place, penetrating the boy's leg, for the transfer to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Police Service were also needed to help control traffic as crews worked.

The boy was in a stable condition when he was transported.

4PM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the aid of a Rockhampton teenager reportedly impaled on his push bike.

It is unknown how the male teen came to fall from his bike after he was riding on Goltz Place in Norman Gardens.

Police have been called in for traffic control to allow fellow emergency services to reach the scene.

QAS media confirmed the incident took place around 3.58pm this afternoon and that Queensland Fire Services were on route.

More to follow.