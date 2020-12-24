Teen in coma after ‘intentional’ hit-and-run

A Rockhampton man hit by a vehicle on Christmas Eve is in an induced coma and his family’s festive season is “thrown into disarray”.

Rockhampton detectives believe the crime was intentional.

They said on Thursday that the victim of the hit-and-run at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Moores Creek Rd was walking home to Parkhurst from a Christmas party on the south side of town.

Police said about 1.05am, the 18-year-old approached and stood by the passenger side of a white Toyota HiLux Dual Cab, which was stopped at a red light, for several seconds.

He then began to walk away from the car and cross towards the opposite footpath, but did not get off the road before the car drove forwards and to the left, directly into the man, paused for perhaps a second, and continued onwards, police said.

He was on the phone with his girlfriend as he went under the wheels.

“Subsequently this person has suffered some horrific injuries,” Snr Sgt Luke Peachey said.

“He’s currently in intensive care at the Rockhampton Base Hospital and has undergone surgery today.

“He’s in an induced coma at the moment and we’re working around the clock with the family to try and offer them some support.

Snr Sgt Peachey said the man had also lost his spleen.

“From reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, it wouldn’t appear it was an accident,” he said.

Someone who saw the incident called triple-0, and the same car was seen driving erratically along the road afterwards.

A QPS spokeswoman said earlier that it was believed the car had two occupants.

She said the injured man was on his back when police arrived and was semi-conscious, but breathing.

There is no indication that the perpetrators and victim knew each other or that the car was stolen.

Snr Sgt Peachey asked that people “look after each other; take care of each other”.

“Plenty of people are going out there and having drinks now: make sure that you’re with someone else.

“It appears this kid’s done nothing wrong – just probably in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“A family’s affected because of this and their Christmas is going to be thrown into disarray.”

Police are interviewing witnesses and ask that drivers and residents review dashcams or CCTV footage to see if they can identify a 2015 to 2020 model Toyota.

Anybody with information should get in touch with Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police.