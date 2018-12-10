Menu
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Mooloolaba this morning.
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Mooloolaba this morning.
Teen in critical condition after near-drowning

Ashley Carter
by
10th Dec 2018 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:47 PM
A TEENAGER is in a critical condition after he was pulled unconscious from the water at Mooloolaba this morning.

A 16-year-old boy was found about 50m north of the Mooloolaba Spit by a member of the public at 10.55am.

It appears the boy had got into trouble in the water.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokesman said lifeguards had quickly responded to the scene and performed CPR.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and transported the boy to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A critical care paramedic was on-board for the journey.

It comes after two Sunshine Coast surfers warned young beach goers to be aware of their abilities and to avoid the ocean in rough conditions.

critical care editors picks mooloolaba near drowning queensland ambulance service sunshine coast university hospital surf life saving queensland
