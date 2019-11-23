Teen in hospital after car crashes through a fence

TWO people were trapped inside their vehicle after crashing through a fence in Fairy Bower early this morning.

At 6.40am, paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to reports of a vehicle which had left the road way and collided with a fence on Fairy Bower Lane.

On arrival, two people were trapped inside the vehicle and with assistance from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were freed.

A woman in her 30s sustained a minor head injury and a suspected spinal injury and a girl in her teens sustained a hand and suspected spinal injury.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.