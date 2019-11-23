Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service.
News

Teen in hospital after car crashes through a fence

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people were trapped inside their vehicle after crashing through a fence in Fairy Bower early this morning.

At 6.40am, paramedics, including Critical Care, were called to reports of a vehicle which had left the road way and collided with a fence on Fairy Bower Lane.

On arrival, two people were trapped inside the vehicle and with assistance from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were freed.

A woman in her 30s sustained a minor head injury and a suspected spinal injury and a girl in her teens sustained a hand and suspected spinal injury.

Both were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

car through fence fairy bower queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘The damage you have done to this community is enormous’

        premium_icon ‘The damage you have done to this community is enormous’

        News All members of the Central Queensland’s biggest drug ring are now behind bars.

        Name and Shame: Drunk driver’s rude gesture grabs attention

        premium_icon Name and Shame: Drunk driver’s rude gesture grabs attention

        News Driver, 55, was gesturing rudely to the car in front of him, which attracted police...

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate

        Livingstone bushfires a wake-up call

        premium_icon Livingstone bushfires a wake-up call

        News THE most recent extraordinary “wildfires” must surely serve as a wake-up call.