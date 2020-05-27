Teen in hospital after ute and bike collide at intersection
A TEENAGE boy is in hospital with minor injuries after a pushbike and ute collided in North Rockhampton last night.
At 8.54pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pushbike crash at the Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St intersection, Park Avenue.
Police and one fire crew were also called to the scene.
A 15-year-old boy was assessed on scene with minor scratches.
He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.