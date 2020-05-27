Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics transported a teenage boy to Rockhampton Hospital following a vehicle and pushbike crash in Park Avenue last night.
Paramedics transported a teenage boy to Rockhampton Hospital following a vehicle and pushbike crash in Park Avenue last night.
News

Teen in hospital after ute and bike collide at intersection

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th May 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy is in hospital with minor injuries after a pushbike and ute collided in North Rockhampton last night.

At 8.54pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pushbike crash at the Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St intersection, Park Avenue.

Police and one fire crew were also called to the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was assessed on scene with minor scratches.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.

car vs bicycle queensland ambulance service rockhampton crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ farmers can soon stake claims for Rookwood Weir’s water

        premium_icon CQ farmers can soon stake claims for Rookwood Weir’s water

        News ‘This is the first significant development in water infrastructure and supply in CQ in more than a decade’

        Floodwater puts end to 11 years on-the-run for drug-runner

        premium_icon Floodwater puts end to 11 years on-the-run for drug-runner

        Crime Stranded with his dog on his car roof in a flooded river

        Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        premium_icon Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        News 'We’ve heard people predict the market will drop by 30 per cent which has been...

        YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        News VOTE NOW: It’s time for you to narrow it down to a top 10.