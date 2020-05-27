Teen in hospital after ute and bike collide at intersection

Paramedics transported a teenage boy to Rockhampton Hospital following a vehicle and pushbike crash in Park Avenue last night.

A TEENAGE boy is in hospital with minor injuries after a pushbike and ute collided in North Rockhampton last night.

At 8.54pm, paramedics were called to reports of a vehicle and pushbike crash at the Moores Creek Rd and Alexandra St intersection, Park Avenue.

Police and one fire crew were also called to the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was assessed on scene with minor scratches.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident.