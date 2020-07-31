Menu
The teen sustained a number of lacerations to his hand after punching the glass of a phone booth at Yeppoon.
Crime

Teen injured after punching, smashing phone booth

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
31st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
TYE David Thomas came off second best after taking his frustrations out on a public phone booth.

About 9.30pm on March 21, police were conducting patrols along Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, when they were waved down by a paramedic.

The ambulance officer had seen Thomas, 19, punching and breaking the glass of a phone booth nearby.

Thomas, who was intoxicated at the time, sustained a number of lacerations to his hand.

He told police he was having family issues and apologised for his actions.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30, Thomas pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke placed him on a three-month good behaviour order with a recognisance of $300.

