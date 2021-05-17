Menu
One person in hospital following highway crash

Aden Stokes
Vanessa Jarrett
and
17th May 2021 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
UPDATE, 2.10PM: One patient has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Highway on Monday afternoon.

A 17-year-old female was among a number of patients involved in the crash.

The crash was reported just after 1pm, 2kms out of Rockhampton, between Gracemere.

It was reported smoke was coming out of a bonnet of one of the vehicles and fire crews attended the scene.

Paramedics assessed two patients who were reported to be in stable conditions.

The road was blocked, and police were on scene directing traffic. However, it is understood the road was due to be cleared shortly with a tow truck on scene.

capricorn highway capricorn hwy rockhampton crash two vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

