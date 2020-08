A TEENAGER was involved in a crash into a building near the Emerald Plaza shopping centre this morning.

Paramedics, police and fire crews were called to the single-vehicle crash into a structure on Egerton St about 10.40am.

A female in her teens was involved, but appeared to have no injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred between Opal St and Max Gorlick Dve,

Emergency services are still on the scene.

