Court photo Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Teen joined brothers in a home invasion after drug rip off

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th Sep 2018 1:00 AM
HE was 17 years old when he joined his brothers in a home invasion because the people in the house "had ripped them off in a drug deal”.

Now 18, the teenager was sentenced as a child in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday for the crime.

He had been charged with burglary by break and armed robbery while in company, armed and using violence.

The court heard the residents locked themselves in the house when the group arrived on the property.

One of the males smashed a window in a door to gain access.

Another was carrying a crowbar which was used to attack one of the residents in the head and hand.

"It's quite concerning behaviour,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

"This whole scenario does not fare well for your future unless you do something about your behaviour.”

The court heard the teen had been before the courts since he was 13 years old and he had been sentenced last year for burglary, violence and drugs.

A report prepared for the courts said the teen saw this kind of behaviour as "normal”.

"That's not normal,” Judge Burnett said.

"Most people don't take drugs.

"The damage it does to your body is unbelievable.

"As an 18-year-old, you think you are invincible. Well, you're not. By the time you are 28, you will start to feel some pain.”

The court heard the report suggested contributing to the teen's offending was lack of supervision and boundaries.

He was given six months' detention, wholly suspended and operational for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

