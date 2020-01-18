Menu
Teen killed after car stunt goes wrong

by Tanya French
18th Jan 2020 7:44 AM
A TEEN boy has tragically died after he attempted to jump into a moving car at Murarrie overnight.

The 17-year-old boy was with another teen, also 17, in a carpark on Administration Road under the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie just after 11pm last night.

He attempted to run and jump into a moving Nissan Navara utility but slipped in wet conditions and slid under the moving car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the boy died a short time later.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Mandalay man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Whitsundays yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 4pm a car was travelling in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Proserpine when it has lost control causing the car to roll and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

