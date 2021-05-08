Menu
Nathanual Taylor has died following a crash near Emerald on Friday evening
News

Teen killed in horror Emerald rollover identified

JANN HOULEY
8th May 2021 12:41 PM
The close-knit community of Emerald is in shock Saturday morning as resident learn 16-year-old Nathanual Taylor has died.

He was a passenger in a vehicle allegedly being driven by a 14-year-old along Wills Rd around 6pm on Friday night which reportedly rolled several times after the driver lost control.

Locals are struggling to understand how the youths managed to get the car to the scene of the tragedy, after they reportedly spent hours trying to get a jump start or battery at the local skate park a source, who preferred not to be named, said.

Some reports say other children helped them push start the car.

The son of a local taxi driver, Nathanual is described a “polite” boy who took younger children under his wing.

His Facebook feed is full of all the usual teenage interests such as boxing, super trucks and barbecues.

Tributes to Nathanual are pouring into the local students’ Snapchat feeds; he was a student at Emerald High School.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

