Teen killed in Lockhart River crash

by Andrea Falvo
13th Jul 2020 7:34 AM
Police are investigating the Far North's third fatal crash in as many days after a 16-year-old male died overnight after the vehicle he was in lost control and rolled over in Lockhart River.

Initial investigations indicate about 8.40pm the single vehicle was travelling on Lockhart River Mission Road when it lost control and rolled over.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to the Lockhart River Health Centre where he died away a few hours later.

A 17-year-old male passenger has been be flown to Cairns Base Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male driver and two 16-year-old male passengers were not physically injured.

Investigations are continuing.

Last night's fatal traffic crash continues a horror few days on Far North roads.

On Saturday, a passionate motorcycling enthusiast from Cairns and a young Julatten man were been killed in two separate road tragedies within two hours.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said investigations into both crashes were continuing as he begged motorists to take care on the road.

