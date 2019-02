A 14-year-old boy has possibly been knocked out after being punched at his high school.

Initial reports suggest the Glenmore State High School teen had been struck on the left side of his jaw and had 'possibly been knocked out' about 9.30am this morning.

Queensland Ambulance was called by the school shortly after the incident.

The person responsible for the punch was 'nowhere to be seen' at the time the complaint was made.