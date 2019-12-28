Teen lifeguard’s heroics saves three young lives

"I'M going to die, I'm not going to make it."

These were the frantic calls of a panicked young boy that greeted lifeguard Patrick Doherty in a dramatic Christmas Day rescue off Yeppoon's Main Beach.

Eighteen-year-old Patrick has been hailed a hero after saving three children, believed to be aged between 10 and 13, who were caught in a rip in front of Ross Creek.

Patrick was working at Yeppoon Lagoon when reports came in of a young trio in trouble about noon.

"When I was asked if I would go, I was thinking 'My God, this could be a bit scary' but I said 'I'm going to do it, I have to do it'.

"I stripped off my bum bag, my walkie and my shoes and I left the lagoon with only my tube.

"I had to run down a rock wall first and then across a good 50m of beach before I hit the water."

Another unknown man joined Patrick on the rescue mission.

They swam out and reached the first of the children, who appeared to be the eldest, about 100m offshore.

Patrick said the boy was "pretty calm" but he could tell he was stressed and needed help.

"I got the man to stay with him with the tube and I told them to float there while I got the other two and came back to them.

"The other two were probably another 50m out.

"The little boy was in a lot of distress. He was saying things like 'I'm going to die, I'm not going to make it'.

"The girl was distressed too but not as bad as the boy.

"One thing I learnt from my training was that you can't be scared, you can't show them that you're worried.

"I put on my big boy face and was like you're okay, we are going to make it, I'm a lifeguard and if you both kick we'll all get there together."

The two children lay on their stomachs and held on to Patrick's shoulders as he did breaststroke underneath them.

Patrick started swimming, his sights on the man, the older boy and the tube and with his young passengers helping by kicking.

When he reached his target, he got the three children and the man on the tube as the (Yeppoon) surf life savers' rescue boat came into sight.

"I was very relieved to see the surfies there," Patrick said.

"I was going to get the kids to the tube no matter what but I was a little bit concerned for me at one stage because I was starting to get tired.

"The little boy and girl were pushing down on me pretty hard and I had swallowed a lot of water."

The children and their rescuers were taken on board the rescue boat and raced back to shore.

Patrick said the incident took about 25 minutes.

"It all sort of sunk in when we got back to the beach and the little boy turned around and gave me a hug and started crying," he said.

"I think that's when it hit me, what I did and how significant it was."

Once the drama was over, Patrick went back to the lagoon to finish his shift.

"People were lining the top of the lagoon and clapping me up as I was coming back to work and people were congratulating me and giving me the nicest words.

"There was a post on Yeppoon Families (Facebook page) and there were a lot of nice comments.

"I even went shopping the other day and someone said, 'You're Patrick Doherty, the guy who saved three kids'."