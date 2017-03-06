Teen mum involved in Stockland fight

Zali Maree Watson received multiple fines after fighting at the Stockland shopping centre and later resisting arrest.

FACEBOOK threats and an invitation to 'throw-down' at the shops led to a court date for this teen mum.

Zali Maree Watson, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count each of public nuisance, obstructing police and failing to surrender into custody.

The court heard that on December 3 last year the mother of three was involved in a fight at Stockland Rockhampton outside Kmart where she pulled the victim's hair and threw a chair.

She told the complainant to meet at the shopping centre to fight as Watson alleged she had threatened her sister on Facebook.

On January 14 police found Watson on Waterloo St, Berserker after leaving a party and attempted to arrest her as she was wanted on a warrant, but she struggled against the officers and kicked their car door.

She failed to appear in court in January and was arrested on Sunday.

Watson was on probation for assault at the time of the offences but had no like public nuisance offences.

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Watson $850 for public nuisance, $250 for obstructing police and $250 for failing to appear with convictions recorded.