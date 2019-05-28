Menu
Six-tonne truck ploughs into teen’s car

by Gerard Cockburn
28th May 2019 7:10 AM
A UNIVERSITY student has cheated death after his car was hit by a truck on a busy Queensland highway.

Levi Gamble, 17 was travelling to university at the Gold Coast when a tow-truck travelling at a speed of 100 kilometres an hour ploughed into the back of his mum's Holden Captiva.

The young driver could have been easily killed by the tow-truck which ploughed into his family's car on the M1. Picture: 9 News
The P-plater had pulled in to the emergency lane at Worongary due to a burst tyre and was looking for the spare in the boot at the time of impact.

"There was a massive gush of wind and then all of a sudden the car was 30 metres down the road," he said.

Mr Gamble was on the phone to his mother when the six tonne tow-truck ploughed into the family's vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance had told the young driver that if he had been in the vehicle he would most certainly be in hospital.

"If I was two steps to the right I would have been dead," Mr Gamble said.

"Everyone is telling me to go buy a lotto ticket."

