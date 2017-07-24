27°
Teen offender told it's time to get life on track

Michelle Gately
| 24th Jul 2017 2:42 PM
FILE IMAGE

A ROCKHAMPTON teen has been given a second chance at getting his life back on track, after a string of fraud, theft and dishonesty offences threatened to see him start his young adult life as an inmate.

Ralph Livingston Brown, 19, spent almost two weeks in custody awaiting his date in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

It was time Brown's lawyer Zoe Craven said had given him a chance to reflect on the misguided choices which had seen him locked up. Brown pleaded guilty to a total of 11 charges yesterday, including fraud, attempted fraud, obtaining stolen property, and break and enter offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said Brown and a juvenile relative went to the Rockhampton District Darts Association hall on Glenmore Rd on May 15, where they broke in by removing louvres in the window.

While there, Brown's co-offender ripped a CCTV camera from the wall.

The court heard the pair left after filling a wheelie bin with alcohol and food.

On June 22, Brown was again involved in a break and enter, this time waiting outside a Wandal house for co-offenders to open a door after breaking in.

A co-offender stole an iPad from the property.

Other investigations led police to Brown, who had also used a debit card found at the address in several fraudulent transactions.

On July 22, Brown used the card to buy phone credit, headphones and cigarettes at a George St service station.

The same day, he also attempted to buy phone credit at Woolworths Northside Plaza, but the card was declined.

Sgt Stafford said on another occasion, Brown was with friends when he went off with a woman for some alone time and left a bag unattended.

When Brown was given the bag again, it contained an unfamiliar wallet which a friend said had been stolen.

Unfortunately for Brown, he dropped the bag when he was scared off midway through stealing a bike.

When he reported the missing bag to police, he was charged with possessing the stolen wallet.

Brown also faced two charges of breaking a curfew imposed as a bail condition, and one of failing to provide specific details to police.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned Brown's future, given the serious offending at just 19.

Ms Craven said Brown planned to move back to Woorabinda with family where he hoped to find employment.

Brown was supported by his mother, who from the back of the court told Mr Press there were opportunities for her son to take up an apprenticeship.

Mr Press handed down periods of concurrent imprisonment ranging from two weeks to six months for seven offences, with Brown released on parole immediately.

Brown was also sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended immediately for 18 months.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $1405.95 total restitution.

"In a civilised society, people expect to be able to feel safe in their homes and if you do not comply with that expectation, you must be prepared to go to jail,” Mr Press told Brown.

"This is an opportunity for you to get your life on track.

"It is now up to you.

"What you've got to do sir, is think of your future and think of a job and career you're going to pursue.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime property offences rockhampton court rockhampton crime

Local Partners

