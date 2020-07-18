Teen one step closer to becoming professional chef

Christopher Inskip's desire to be a chef has been significantly boosted after CQUniversity's hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the University's Capricornia Residential College.

Christopher Inskip's desire to be a chef has been significantly boosted after CQUniversity's hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the University's Capricornia Residential College.

ROCKHAMPTON teen Christopher Inskip dreams of one day becoming a professional chef.

He is one step closer to achieving his goal after CQUniversity’s hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the university’s Capricornia Residential College.

The 16-year-old, who has completed a Certificate II in Kitchen Operations and is studying a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery in the Willby’s Training Restaurant at CQUniversity’s Rockhampton City Campus, started working at the Residential College in May, after showing great promise.

“At first it was tough, but eventually it grew on me and now I am keen to learn and produce high quality food,” he said.

“I aspire to be a chef because I take pride in producing delicious food for other people.”

He said the skills and knowledge he’s learned at Willby’s put him in good stead for the role at the Residential College.

“I have greatly enjoyed learning how to cook, serve, and store food safely and effectively,” he said.

“My teachers at TAFE always strive to see me learning and expanding my knowledge of safe food practices.”

He said, after completing his training, he hoped to find a permanent job in the hospitality or catering industries as a qualified chef.

Capricornia Residential College Catering Coordinator Lynda Wilson said having Christopher in the kitchens was a joy.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed having Chris in the kitchen,” she said.

“I am so proud of how far he has come over the past few months in terms of his ability, skills and confidence.

“He designed and produced dinner for about 60 students a week ago, and it was a huge success. He certainly has come a long way in a short amount of time.”