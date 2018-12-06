Teen out of coma one week after bike accident

Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital.

Matthew Hill is well known around Rockhampton, especially in the mountain biking community. The 19-year-old came off his bike on Frenchville Rd Tuesday and is in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital. Allan Reinikka

ROCKHAMPTON teenager Matthew Hill, who had been in an induced coma since last Tuesday, was woken by doctors at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane yesterday.

The keen mountain biker was riding along Frenchville Rd with his girlfriend when he crashed and suffered serious head injuries.

After being transported to the PA Hospital in a "very critical condition'', Matthew was placed in an induced coma to allow swelling on the brain to subside.

Shocked by the news of his fellow Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club member's accident, Dan Witten jumped into action, starting a GoFundMe Page for the family to help pay for medical, travel and accommodation costs.

In four days, more than $6000 has been raised.

"What has been so wonderful is the generosity of some of those donors," Mr Witten said.

"I know people have given what they can, that might be $10 or that might be $250, and as you can see that has added up to a good sum."

After reports that Matthew had been woken from the induced coma yesterday morning, a spokesman from the PA Hospital confirmed he was in a stable condition and had been moved out of intensive care.

Mr Witten said he knew Matthew would fight his way out of it.

"Matt will fight and he has great support beside him," he said.

"He still has a long way to go and doctors are still going to monitor his condition to see how he progresses, but he is responding to the tests and observations they are taking, which is fantastic."

The Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club has organised a fundraiser for Matthew and his family on Sunday.

"We're keen to raise some funds in a fun environment and in a way that Matt would appreciate and enjoy," Mr Witten said.

Matthew Hill and his partner. Matthew is a keen mountain biker and is a member of Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club. Ashleigh Clark

"We will raise some money through the entry fee ($20) and Giant Rockhampton have also donated a bike so there will be raffle tickets available to win that bike.

"It's an added level of generosity from a local business."

Mr Witten, who is hoping to see a big turnout on Sunday, said Matt would be blown away if he could see the support from the community over the past week.

"There are a tonne of people here behind him all wishing him well through this journey," he said.

"It's been really warming to see so many people give generously."