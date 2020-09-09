Teen pleads guilty to multiple domestic violence breaches

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to seven charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, including two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Geoff Potter

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to seven charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, including two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Geoff Potter

A TEENAGER pleaded guilty to seven charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, including two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said at 12.15am on June 6, police were conducting patrols along Water St, Berserker, when they intercepted the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, driving a vehicle with no registration plates attached.

When asked to produce his licence, the 19-year-old said he did not have it and was on his learner’s licence.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and told police he was aware he needed to be under direct supervision by another person who held an open licence for at least one year.

Police noted there were no learner plates displayed and checks revealed the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered.

The defendant told police he had been drinking that night. He had a blood-alcohol content reading of .046.

Ms Kurtz said the defendant’s mother and her partner were victims named on the DV order, which included the condition the defendant must be on good behaviour towards the victims.

About 4pm on August 15, the defendant rode past the victim’s home.

His mother was at the top of the stairs. He called her a “maggot”, which her partner heard, and continued to down the street.

At 6.17pm on August 24, the defendant was hooning on a vacant block next to the victim’s home.

As he was driving, the defendant knocked over a bin belonging to the victim. The victim had placed the bin on his lawn between the two properties to prevent the defendant from driving over his lawn, which he alleged the defendant had done in the past.

On August 26, police questioned the defendant about the allegations, which he denied, saying he was out of town. He was asked to provide evidence to support his claim but had failed to do so.

Ms Kurtz said the defendant had no criminal history.

He was fined $1250 and disqualified from driving for three months. Traffic convictions were recorded; however, criminal convictions were not recorded.