Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen receives lifetime ban from top pub

by Bianca Hrovat
20th Oct 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A teenager has been banned for life from the Eatons Hill Hotel after she destroyed pub property while high on cocaine, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard today.

Holly Maree Coleiro, 18, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a dangerous drug and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Holly Coleiro scored a lifetime ban from a pub in her first year of legal drinking.
Holly Coleiro scored a lifetime ban from a pub in her first year of legal drinking.

 

The court heard police spotted Coleiro flailing her arms about and swearing as she left the Brendale pub at around 11pm on September 25.

As she walked past the exit she yelled at the security guard, picked up a safety sign and threw it onto the ground.

Coleiro was stopped by security and asked to replace the sign but she loudly refused, at which point police stepped in to restrain her.

Holly Maree Coleiro was found guilty of two charges before the court.
Holly Maree Coleiro was found guilty of two charges before the court.

 

She was placed into the police car, where officers found .5 grams of cocaine in her bag.

The court heard Coleiro, a former student at Mt Maria College and a first-year hairdressing apprentice, has sworn off drugs since the incident and saw it as a "stupid decision."

 

Holly Coleiro destroyed pub property during a teen tantrum in September.
Holly Coleiro destroyed pub property during a teen tantrum in September.

 

 

Magistrate Trevor Morgan wondered aloud whether he could include a ban from that pub in the teen's good behaviour bond, and Coleiro assured him it wasn't necessary as management had already imposed a lifetime ban.

She was put on a $400 good behaviour bond for nine months.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Teen receives lifetime ban from top pub

More Stories

cocaine binge court crime eatons hill hotel pub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Premium Content Druggie steals man’s phone to pay off drug debt

        Crime He created an online alias and began messaging the victim about a mobile phone he had advertised for sale

        EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: LNP joins TAFE Centre of Excellence funding fight

        Politics CQUniversity estimated the 26,000 sq m centre at its North Rockhampton campus would...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Only way forward is another boat ramp

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on recent events.

        Runway to undergo major reseal as part of annual upgrades

        Premium Content Runway to undergo major reseal as part of annual upgrades

        Council News The tender will close this week with the work to begin at the end of next month