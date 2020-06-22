Menu
Teen rejected from pub over mullet.
Offbeat

Aussie teen rejected from pub over mullet

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Jun 2020 11:17 AM

After months of lockdown, Perth resident Cooper Allin was looking forward to his first drink in a bar, having just turned 18.

But he was refused entry, in a move that he claims he was "discrimination".

The Scarborough local believes he was discriminated against … because of his haircut.

Mr Allin sports a mullet.

He managed to have one beer before his night took an unexpected turn.
"I had one drink with my mother and then a couple of friends and I decided to head over to El Grotto," the frustrated Mr Allin told 7NEWS.

But once he arrived, the bouncer's disregard for his choice of hairstyle became obvious.

"He said, 'no mullets allowed'," Mr Allin recalled.

Allin’s luscious locks landed him in a bit of unexpected trouble.
The teenager was pretty cut about it - but not cut enough to get a haircut.

"To have one beer and get told, 'No, you can't come in because of your hair', was a bit devastating," he said.

"I reckon it's a bit silly I mean, it's a mullet, heaps of people have mullets."

Allin was wearing thongs and a T-shirt on the fateful night.
Many Aussie pubs have a dress code, though it's more unusual to have a hairstyle code.

Mr Allin knew there was a possibility of getting kicked out, as he was wearing thongs and a T-shirt - though he never thought his hair would let him down.

"I was more concerned about my pluggers (thongs) but he (the bouncer) wasn't too fussed about that," he said.

"I wasn't there to have a haircut, I was there to sink frothies," he said in true Aussie fashion.

He’s refusing to get a new haircut.
