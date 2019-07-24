Menu
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Teen resists arrest after drunkenly swearing at police

A TEENAGER faced court on Monday after he was caught causing a disturbance on a North Rockhampton train line and resisted arrest.

Cameron Morgan Paton pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance and obstructing an officer.

On June 22, Paton, 18, was walking with a group along the train line near the intersection of Glenmore Rd and Welch St.

As police went to speak with the defendant he started acting aggressively toward them, yelling and swearing. Police asked him to stop and calm down, but he continued to yell and swear.

As police went to arrest Paton, he slapped the hand of one of the officers. He was then handcuffed.

The court heard he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and had vague memories of what happened.

Paton was fined $500, a conviction was not recorded.

