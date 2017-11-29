Teen rider in hospital after highway motorbike crash

1.30PM: A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the young woman suffered a knee injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

1PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a motorcycle crash on the Burnett Highway.

Crews have been called to the crash at Poison Creek Bridge on the Burnett Highway, near the Mount Morgan Range.

Initial reports suggest the rider is a 19-year-old.