Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teen rider in hospital after highway motorbike crash

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey

1.30PM: A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the young woman suffered a knee injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

1PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a motorcycle crash on the Burnett Highway.

Crews have been called to the crash at Poison Creek Bridge on the Burnett Highway, near the Mount Morgan Range.

Initial reports suggest the rider is a 19-year-old.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

CHECK out the huge progress of long-awaited riverbank revitalisation.

Revealed: Complex process to finding Rocky's next MP

Margaret Strelow says the Government is offering Rockhampton crumbs when it comes to election promises.

The Bully details why it could take days before we have a winner

Builder's confidential files ordered in Lauga v Petros trial

DOCUMENTS WIN: Petros Khalesirad leaving the Rockhampton Courthouse.

Petros Khalesirad and his legal team have had a win in stalking trial.

Election Analysis: Keppel's winners and losers at key booths

KEPPEL'S CANDIDATES: Labor's Brittany Lauga is on track to win in 2017.

Keppel's booths saw some interesting variations in support.

Local Partners