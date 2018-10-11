Teen rider keen to repeat winning form at Bulls 'n' Barrels

RIDING HIGH: Keeley Sibson will be among more than 100 competitors taking part in the annual Bulls 'n' Barrels event at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday.

RIDING HIGH: Keeley Sibson will be among more than 100 competitors taking part in the annual Bulls 'n' Barrels event at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday.

RODEO: Keeley Sibson will be looking to score an early birthday present when she saddles up at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's Bulls 'n' Barrels on Saturday night.

The gifted rider, who turns 15 next Thursday, has her sights set on claiming the Jenny Leyden Buckle at the annual rodeo and breast cancer fundraiser at the Great Western Hotel.

Jenny Leyden was a stalwart of the RGGS P&F who lost her battle with cancer last year.

Keeley raced away with the buckle last year after clocking the fastest run in the junior barrel race and is hoping she can repeat the performance this weekend on her grey gelding Tucker.

The RGGS Year 9 student knows she will face some stiff competition from the 30-strong field, which includes her twin sister Payten.

Paige Donaldson competes in the peewee barrels at last year's Bulls 'n' Barrels. Chris Ison ROK221017cbulls1

"I'm really keen for it. It's a big event so I'm looking forward to it,” she said.

"There's going to be a lot of competition but I'm just going to try my best and give it a good go.”

Keeley's preparation has been good and her form impressive. She was the only Australian rider to place in all three rounds of the barrel racing in the recent Trans-Tasman High School Rodeo Challenge.

More than 100 competitors will hit the Western's arena on Saturday, taking part in an action-packed program that features events from the peewee barrel race to the open bull ride.

Event co-ordinator Noeleen Yates said entries were up on last year for the popular fundraiser, which has been running for 15 years.

"Last year we had a fantastic crowd and had to close the gates by 7pm so we're hoping for that again this year,” she said.

"I think Bulls 'n' Barrels continues to be a success because breast cancer touches everyone.

"It's such a good cause and people are keen to support it.”

IF YOU GO...