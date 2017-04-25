Grandma's terrifying overnight wait after teen's crash

FUN RUN: The start of the Jason Rich Foundation Fun Run when it was held at the Yeppoon foreshore. Organisers are hoping to get a crowd of over 500 at this year's event. INSET: Maggi Day.

IT was a close brush with death for three teenagers recently, when their car collided with a Kangaroo, that left their grandmother wishing they'd been educated in defensive driver training.

Yeppoon resident Maggi Day said she wanted to make light of the incident to promote the Jason Rich Foundation's driver training for young teens and students, ahead of their annual Fun Run next weekend.

Maggi Day encourages young drivers to take the defensive driving courses through the Jason Rich Foundation. Chris Ison ROK210417cdriving1

On February 26 at 2am, Maggi said she was reminded of the importance of driver safety when her granddaughter, grandson and his girlfriend almost lost their lives on a Yeppoon road.

Maggi said her 18-year-old granddaughter was taking her brother and girlfriend home when a Kangaroo's spontaneous appearance initiated violent swerving that eventually ended with a head on collision with a tree just past the Capricorn resort turn off.

"The ambulance was called and after a long night at hospital, three teenagers walked away from the accident with only severe bruising and a shock to the system," she said.

Three teens were lucky to walk away without any serious injuries after they hit a Kangaroo while driving past the Capricorn Resort turn off in February. Contributed

"Travelling at 70 - 80km, this happy ending is not the typical case of our road accidents.

"On this day, and so many like this, we are reminded of the important of driver education.

"With 1240 road deaths reported last year, its of the utmost importance for people, especially our teenagers to receive adequate driver training in preparation for life-threatening scenarios."

During the police interview, Maggi said her granddaughter said she wished she'd received driver training for such a situation, and that in that case, things might have gone very differently.

"I would like to take this opportunity to promote the Jason Rich Foundation driver safety course," she said.

"The JRF Fun Run is an event coming up on May 7, funding our teenagers to receive such driver safety education.

"The approach to spontaneous happenings involving kangaroos, cyclists and other objects are covered in the course as well as many other fundamental driving skills."

With no alcohol or speeding involved, road accident's still can happen Maggi said.

"No one is immune to road accident's and no one knows what tomorrow holds," she said.

"So please, bring some friends, spread the word and join us at the Jason Rich Fun Run.

"You may just save someone's life."