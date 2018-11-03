Teen robbed of scooter in daylight on north Rocky street

POLICE are on the look out for a male that used violence on a 14-year-old to steal a scooter in north Rockhampton this afternoon.

Reports indicate the theft with violence occurred about 2pm on or near Diplock St in Frenchville.

Police are looking for an Indigenous male with afro style hair, slim build, wearing black shorts and a black shirt slung over his shoulder.

The scooter is described as multi-coloured with black handles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.