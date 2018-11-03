Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
Breaking

Teen robbed of scooter in daylight on north Rocky street

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Nov 2018 3:56 PM

POLICE are on the look out for a male that used violence on a 14-year-old to steal a scooter in north Rockhampton this afternoon.

Reports indicate the theft with violence occurred about 2pm on or near Diplock St in Frenchville.

Police are looking for an Indigenous male with afro style hair, slim build, wearing black shorts and a black shirt slung over his shoulder.

The scooter is described as multi-coloured with black handles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

diplock st frenchville scooter stealing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bank cuts off business couple's accounts giving no reason

    premium_icon Bank cuts off business couple's accounts giving no reason

    Business "In June they cut my withdrawal limit saying they weren't happy to take the risk.”

    Three vehicle crash on north Rockhampton main road

    Three vehicle crash on north Rockhampton main road

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are en route

    • 3rd Nov 2018 4:24 PM
    Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    premium_icon Group won award for work after freak supercell storm

    Community CQ volunteer rescue group wins award second year running

    8 water safety tips to keep you and family safe this summer

    8 water safety tips to keep you and family safe this summer

    Swimming Tips come after drowning incident

    Local Partners